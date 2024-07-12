Biden meets virtually with Congressional Hispanic Caucus members as he fights to stay in 2024 presidential race

Congressional Hispanic Caucus backs Biden Congressional Hispanic Caucus backs Biden amid uncertainty of campaign's future 04:54

President Biden met virtually with BOLD PAC, the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Friday, continuing his behind-the-scenes conversations with Democratic lawmakers as he and his allies seek to stem the flow of defections that began soon after his debate last month with former President Donald Trump.

During the meeting, caucus member Rep. Mike Levin called on the president to step out of the race, according to a person on the call and another source familiar with the call. Afterward, Levin issued a public statement to that effect.

"Like so many of you, I was naturally concerned about President Biden's performance in the recent debate," Levin said in his statement. "Since then, I've made my opinions known in the appropriate manner with House Democratic leadership and my colleagues."

Levin said that it wasn't easy for him to make the statement. "I have deep respect for President Biden's five plus decades of public service and incredible appreciation for the work we've done together these last three and a half years," he wrote. "But I believe the time has come for President Biden to pass the torch."

The call ran about 30 minutes, during which Mr. Biden took three questions from members. In a nutshell, Levin told the president he's accomplished a great deal in the last three years, but Trump is a threat to democracy and it's time to pass the torch to a younger generation. Levin is not of Hispanic heritage, but was on the call because he represents a district that is more than 25% Hispanic.

"That's why I'm going out and letting people touch me, poke me, ask me questions," the president said, according to a person who provided a partial transcript of the call. "I think I know what I'm doing – because the truth of the matter is – I'm going to say something outrageous – No president in three years has done what we have in three years other than Franklin Roosevelt, because of your help. That's not hyperbole, that's a fact. No president."

"And so, that doesn't answer the question," the president continued. "That's — that was great when you were feeling good, Biden, are you okay now? That's what's underlying. That's what people are worried about. 'I've got a grandfather who's 85 years old and he can't walk.' It's a legitimate concern for people, but that's why I think it's important I gotta get out and show people everything from how well I move to how much I know and that I'm still in good charge."

The call with BOLD PAC was arranged in order to discuss the 2024 election, the Biden campaign said. Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California told CBS News earlier this week that a call was in the works, as the president continues to try to reassure his party that he's up to the rigors of the presidency and that he can beat Donald Trump in November. It's not clear how many Democratic lawmakers were on the call.

On Thursday night, the president sat down with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries at the White House to hear about the concerns of the House Democratic caucus. So far, 17 House Democrats have publicly called on the president step down, with many more expressing concerns privately.

One lawmaker on the call said some members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus remain likely to monitor what happens in the coming days.

"I think some people will say 'let's wait and see'" how the president does "over next couple days," the Democratic lawmaker said.

"I thought he did well last night," the lawmaker also said. "I thought he did very well this morning … you will be seeing more of the same from him."

The CHC formally expressed support for Mr. Biden this week, though not all of its members have agreed to continue to back him. Caucus Chair Nanette Díaz Barragán of California and Deputy Caucus Chair Adriano Espaillat of New York issued a statement Monday night affirming their support for the president's 2024 bid.

Elected Democrats watched closely Thursday night as the president delivered an hour-long press conference, fielding questions from reporters on his ability to beat Trump and his mental and physical stamina.

"I'm not in this for my legacy," the president said. "I'm in this to complete the job I started."

Ed O'Keefe, Nikole Killion and Ellis Kim contributed to this report