Bicyclist killed in crash with tanker in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - A bicyclist died Friday morning in a tanker crash with a tanker truck in Broward County, police say.

The collision occurred about 8 a.m., just south of Las Olas Boulevard on Sea Breeze Boulevard near the Fort Lauderdale beach.

The unnamed bicyclist struck the tractor trailer and he died at the scene, police said.

Eastbound lanes at the East Las Olas bridge and southbound lanes of Seabreeze Boulevard were closed for several hours.

Hunter Caldwell told CBS News Miami he has worked for four years on the corner where the crash occurred.

Caldwell, a manager at Fishing Headquarters for charters, viewed surveillance video from the business.

"What it looks like was the bicycle was coming off the bridge pretty quickly and the far right lane was closed down because the city is doing work right now here on the left lane so that meant that someone taking a right would have to take a wide right unfortunately," Caldwell, said.

But this was the first deadly one he had seen.

Some of the trucks are headed to nearby Port Everglades.

"We see tanker trucks, gas trucks, big 18-wheelers all the time so people just have to be careful making their way around here," he said.

Police have no yet determined who was at fault for the crash, and if the truck driver will face any citations.

The driver remained at the scene.