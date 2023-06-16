Best nude beach in the world found in Miami, new study finds

MIAMI — For those of you who may ditch the bikini and swim trunks when you hit the beach, you're in luck: The top nude beach in the world can be found in South Florida.

Haulover Beach Park was ranked the best nude beach in the world, stated a new study from U.K.-based lingerie and swimwear brand Pour Moi.

An aerial shot of Haulover Beach (Source: CBS4)

The brand compiled its rankings by researching well-known nude beaches across the globe by using annual Google search data per year for the term "nude beach" in every country and then cross-referenced the data with the country's population size. Then, it analyzed Google review data to create an index score based on the average review score and the number of reviews.

According to Pour Moi, Haulover Beach earned an index score of 97/100. The study stated that its "gorgeous" soft sands, clear waters and the Florida sunshine made it "easy" to see why it earned the top spot.

"This popular Miami beach is a hit with locals and tourists alike, with plenty to keep visitors entertained as they enjoy the day or a lively evening at the beach," the study stated.

"Whilst the beach welcomes those from all walks of life, it does have nude areas for those looking for a designated stretch of sand where they can ditch the swimwear," the study continued. "With the warm Florida weather usually a sure thing for sunshine, there's usually a number of beachgoers enjoying some nude sunbathing at any given time."

The study also noted that Haulover Beach tended to be a livelier beach than others, making it a great spot for those who are looking for a more party vibe.

Meanwhile, the second and third-overall nude beaches in the world didn't even come close to Haulover Beach. Praia de Tambaba in Joao Pessoa, Brazil (No. 2), scored 76/100 and while the Red Beach in Santorini, Greece, only scored 70/100.

It's no wonder why Haulover Beach made the No. 1 spot on the list. According to the beach's official website, Haulover Beach has been mentioned in a number of top 10 lists of the best nude beaches in the world by other publications, including Trip Advisor and The Travel Channel.

Haulover Beach wasn't the only Florida destination to make the list. Playalinda Beach in Brevard County was ranked No. 20 with an index score of 50.7/100.

"A beautifully unspoilt beach that shows Florida at its best, Playalinda Beach is a well-known clothing-optional spot and is full of both friendly regulars and tourists," the study stated.

The study also added that since it's not a touristy area, Playalinda Beach is a great area for those who want a more relaxed vibe.

To see the full rankings of the top nude beaches in the world, click here.