Watch CBS News
Local News

Bear in a tree prompts closure of some Disney World rides, attractions

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

ORLANDO - A black bear reportedly spotted in a tree at Magic Kingdom has prompted the closure of several rides and attractions at the Walt Disney World property on Monday.

The closures, focused in Liberty Square, Adventureland, and Frontierland, included Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, The Hall of Presidents, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Crusie, and the Country Bear Jamboree (ironically).

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission said they have a biologist and officers on the scene. In a statement they said:

"During the fall, bears are more active as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter. This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food."

They go on to say it's best to give the bear space to move along on their own, but in this case they will work to capture and relocate the bear. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 1:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.