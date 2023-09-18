Bear in a tree prompts closure of some Disney World rides, attractions

ORLANDO - A black bear reportedly spotted in a tree at Magic Kingdom has prompted the closure of several rides and attractions at the Walt Disney World property on Monday.

The closures, focused in Liberty Square, Adventureland, and Frontierland, included Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, The Hall of Presidents, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Crusie, and the Country Bear Jamboree (ironically).

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission said they have a biologist and officers on the scene. In a statement they said:

"During the fall, bears are more active as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter. This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food."

They go on to say it's best to give the bear space to move along on their own, but in this case they will work to capture and relocate the bear.