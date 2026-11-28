In the wake of heavy flooding that swept through South Florida, families with students in Broward County Public Schools can expect a return to normal this coming week.

A message from BCPS shared on Saturday indicated that students and staff will return to class on Monday, Nov. 30. The district said this is made possible following facility assessments across its campuses.

The message notes that some schools will continue to undergo additional maintenance in impacted areas. However, BCPS said there won't be any impacts to instruction, and that families with students at impacted campuses will get more information from their schools' principals.

BCPS previously identified 14 campuses that faced significant damage from severe weather and flooding. The damage included waterlogged classrooms, damaged auditoriums and a sewage backup at an elementary school.

Among the most serious concerns is Hollywood Hills Elementary School, where water damage and a sewage backup affected classrooms, the cafeteria and hallways.

Other campuses reported severe flooding in gyms, auditoriums and classrooms, along with roof leaks and air conditioning problems.

Which Broward schools sustained significant flood damage?

According to the district's initial assessment, the following schools required additional cleanup and repairs:

Central Region

Croissant Park Elementary: Major water intrusion in Room 2004 and outside Building 6.

Dillard 6–12: Major water intrusion in the gym and weight room.

Parkway Middle: Severe flooding in the auditorium.

Sheridan Technical College: Major water intrusion in numerous classrooms.

The Quest Center: Severe flooding in the gym, hallways and classrooms.

Western High: Major water intrusion in the auditorium.

South Region

Boulevard Heights Elementary: Major water damage in a classroom, media center and hallways.

Collins Elementary: Water intrusion in the media center and cafeteria, along with an air conditioning outage.

Driftwood Elementary: Water damage and roof leaks in classrooms.

Driftwood Middle: Water damage and air conditioning issues in classrooms and the gym.

Hallandale High: Water intrusion in the auditorium.

Hollywood Hills Elementary: Water damage and a sewage backup affecting classrooms, the cafeteria and hallways.

Hollywood Park Elementary: Major water damage throughout the school.

Sheridan Hills Elementary: Major water damage in classrooms and hallways.

The district said several other schools experienced minor impacts that can be addressed by their custodial teams without requiring additional district resources.