Broward County Public Schools has identified 14 campuses with significant damage from this week's severe weather and flooding, including waterlogged classrooms, damaged auditoriums and a sewage backup at an elementary school.

Despite the widespread damage, district officials said Friday they expect all schools to be ready to welcome students and staff back Monday, Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving break.

The district is working to complete repairs after flooding forced schools across Broward County to close for three days.

In an update Friday, the district said its teams had completed initial assessments of school facilities and identified 14 schools requiring additional attention.

Among the most serious concerns is Hollywood Hills Elementary School, where water damage and a sewage backup affected classrooms, the cafeteria and hallways.

Other campuses reported severe flooding in gyms, auditoriums and classrooms, along with roof leaks and air conditioning problems.

"Our teams will continue working throughout the Thanksgiving break to address these concerns and ensure our facilities are safe and ready for reopening," said Luis A. Morales, the district's executive director of communications.

Which Broward schools sustained significant flood damage?

According to the district's initial assessment, the following schools require additional cleanup and repairs:

Central Region

Croissant Park Elementary: Major water intrusion in Room 2004 and outside Building 6.

Dillard 6–12: Major water intrusion in the gym and weight room.

Parkway Middle: Severe flooding in the auditorium.

Sheridan Technical College: Major water intrusion in numerous classrooms.

The Quest Center: Severe flooding in the gym, hallways and classrooms.

Western High: Major water intrusion in the auditorium.

South Region

Boulevard Heights Elementary: Major water damage in a classroom, media center and hallways.

Collins Elementary: Water intrusion in the media center and cafeteria, along with an air conditioning outage.

Driftwood Elementary: Water damage and roof leaks in classrooms.

Driftwood Middle: Water damage and air conditioning issues in classrooms and the gym.

Hallandale High: Water intrusion in the auditorium.

Hollywood Hills Elementary: Water damage and a sewage backup affecting classrooms, the cafeteria and hallways.

Hollywood Park Elementary: Major water damage throughout the school.

Sheridan Hills Elementary: Major water damage in classrooms and hallways.

The district said several other schools experienced minor impacts that can be addressed by their custodial teams without requiring additional district resources.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said crews are taking several steps to ensure buildings are safe before students and staff return.

"We can mitigate any issues," Hepburn said. "There are a lot of steps to make sure everyone is safe."

The district said additional cleanup and repairs are necessary at the 14 schools but reiterated that it anticipates having all campuses ready by Nov. 30.

Flooding continues to disrupt Broward neighborhoods

While school officials work to repair damaged campuses, residents in several Broward County neighborhoods are still dealing with standing water days after the heavy rain.

In Melrose Manors, a neighborhood in southwest Fort Lauderdale that routinely experiences flooding, portable pumps have been running around the clock to remove water from residential streets.

Despite those efforts, officials expect it will take several more days for the water to recede.

"Super frustrating. And it's disrupted our life," said resident Lynnette Gonzalez, who purchased her home in July.

Gonzalez said she was unaware of the neighborhood's history of flooding when she bought the property.

"I was told no flood zone," Gonzalez said. "It doesn't go into the house, but the street's a problem."

The city is preparing to begin construction on a long-awaited drainage system in Melrose Manors, a project expected to take two years to complete.

In the meantime, Gonzalez's street is on a list for emergency pumping assistance.

Davie mobile home park residents still surrounded by floodwater

In Davie, dozens of residents at Driftwood Acres mobile home park are also struggling with persistent flooding.

Felix Batiste, 76, said he stepped on a nail while walking through floodwater that he believes is contaminated with sewage.

"I'm 76 years old and can't deal with this," Batiste said.

Another resident, Dennis Woodard, said he contacted both the health department and the town seeking help but has yet to see relief.

"The town says they can't pump it out because the canals are too high, but there's two storm drains right here!" Woodard said.

Residents questioned why nearby drainage infrastructure could not be used to help remove the standing water.

CBS News Miami contacted the Davie town manager and communications director for comment but had not received a response as of Friday evening.

Meanwhile, district crews will continue working through Thanksgiving break to repair flood damage at schools across Broward County ahead of the planned Nov. 30 reopening.