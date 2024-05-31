Barry University's Sean Foreman: Trump's conviction won't change voters' minds

Barry University's Sean Foreman says the conviction won't change the minds of most voters

MIAMI – How will Donald Trump's felony conviction factor into the upcoming election?

CBS News Miami spoke to Barry University political science professor Sean Foreman Friday, a day after the former president was convicted in New York on 34 felony counts in a case stemming from a "hush money" payment to Stormy Daniels.

Foreman said he didn't think the verdict would impact polling, which shows Trump leading President Biden in Florida.

"I don't think many people's minds are going to change," he said.

Trump is slated to be sentenced on July 11, just a few days before the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to become the party's nominee for president.

"We could see Donald Trump get a sentence and four days later get officially nominated to be the Republican nominee," Foreman said.

Watch the video above to hear more of Foreman's analysis.