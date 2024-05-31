Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Barry University's Sean Foreman: Trump's conviction won't change voters' minds

By Nadirah Sabir

/ CBS Miami

Barry University's Sean Foreman says the conviction won't change the minds of most voters
Barry University's Sean Foreman says the conviction won't change the minds of most voters 04:05

MIAMI – How will Donald Trump's felony conviction factor into the upcoming election?

CBS News Miami spoke to Barry University political science professor Sean Foreman Friday, a day after the former president was convicted in New York on 34 felony counts in a case stemming from a "hush money" payment to Stormy Daniels.

Foreman said he didn't think the verdict would impact polling, which shows Trump leading President Biden in Florida.

"I don't think many people's minds are going to change," he said.

Trump is slated to be sentenced on July 11, just a few days before the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to become the party's nominee for president.

"We could see Donald Trump get a sentence and four days later get officially nominated to be the Republican nominee," Foreman said.

Watch the video above to hear more of Foreman's analysis.

Nadirah Sabir

Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 10:34 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.