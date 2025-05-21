Baby shower turns into brawl, gunfire damages cars at Broward plaza, police say

A baby shower ended in chaos Sunday evening when a brawl broke out and gunfire damaged nearby vehicles in a Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza, according to police.

Police respond to large fight

Fort Lauderdale police said they were called to the Town Center Plaza on West Broward Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. after reports of a large crowd fighting. The altercation occurred near a banquet hall, where a baby shower had taken place earlier that afternoon.

Business owner finds bullet holes

Nicolas Toussaint, who owns NG Shipping LLC in the plaza, said he noticed the damage the next morning.

"When I was coming yesterday morning, I saw both cars had shots," said Toussaint.

He recalled seeing the baby shower as he was leaving his business on Sunday.

"That was a baby shower so I don't think they have to be that fight on a baby shower that shouldn't," he said.

Toussaint said he didn't recognize anyone involved in the altercation and was grateful no one was hurt.

"Good thing is, it's not me. Think about if you have somebody inside that car," Toussaint said.

Disorderly conduct charges filed

According to Fort Lauderdale police, two men were issued a notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct and were released.