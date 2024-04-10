Avid runner in coma after weekend Miramar hit and run

MIAMI - A distraught husband is pleading for help after his wife was hit by a driver in Miramar over the weekend and left on the side of the road.

Onyxia Delinois, 26, was out early Saturday morning running with the Miramar Run Club. According to Miramar police, she got a bit ahead of the group and was hit by a car, between 7 a.m. and 7:08 a.m. while running eastbound near the 18300 block of Miramar Parkway.

The driver took off.

A few minutes later the group she was with found her lying in the road. Delinois, who had severe head trauma, was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where she remains in a coma.

Her heartbroken husband Roosevelt has been at her bedside since the accident. He said they just got married last year.

"This is not her fault, she did not do this, someone else did this to her and just left her there. My wife is amazing, she does so much for me and my family, she's selfless, and she tries to help everybody else. She has helped me tremendously in my life," he said through tears. "I just want someone to say something, someone to come forward, someone to come forward and say who did this to her."

Delinois doctors' said she is in critical condition and they don't know at this point whether she will come out of the coma.

Miramar police said they don't have a lot to go on. The stretch of road where it happened is west of I-75 and there is not a lot of video footage that can help investigators identify the car or driver.

"We are looking for a vehicle that may have right damage to the vehicle in the front or the side. We are just asking for any information that can possibly lead to the arrest of somebody who did this horrific incident," said Miramar investigator Jose Rosales.

Delinois' running family plans to canvas the area where it happened Wednesday evening in hopes of finding someone who saw something.