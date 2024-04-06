Watch CBS News
Avid runner "fighting for her life" after hit by vehicle on Miramar Parkway

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIRAMAR — A young woman with a passion for running is "fighting for her life" after she was hit by a vehicle during a morning jog in Broward County on Saturday.

According to Miramar Police, 26-year-old Onyxia Delinois was hit by a vehicle sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. while running eastbound near the 18300 block of Miramar Parkway. The driver did not stay on the scene and fled.

"An avid runner, Onyxia is fighting for her life," Miramar Police shared on X.

Miramar Police said if anyone witnessed the incident or has more information call (954) 602-4000 (ext. 0).

First published on April 6, 2024 / 3:31 PM EDT

