Aventura condo president charged with stealing more than $1.5 million in cash, property

MIAMI - The president of the Turnberry on the Green condominiums in Aventura, 62-year-old Gregori Arzumanov, has been charged with stealing more than $1.5 million in cash and property from the condominium association.

Arzumanov faces multiple charges, including racketeering, organized fraud, money laundering, grand theft, and the fraudulent use of a credit card.

The arrest has been welcomed by many residents, including Thais Penezri, who has lived in the building for seven years.

"I have lived here for seven years and we were under a dictatorship. We are finally free. We were living a daily nightmare. We are very happy and we hope the law will change because of what have experienced in the past 15 years." Penezri told CBS News Miami.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle detailed the charges against Arzumanov, stating that he embezzled more than $1.5 million since 2017.

"He stole assets from the Association and found ways to generate money for himself," she said. Rundle noted that Arzumanov, who earned an $80,000 salary as a chief engineer, used fraudulent methods to enrich himself, including overcharging through an insurance company named YUCA and profiting over $1 million through a security company.

She also revealed that payments were made to his deceased mother and that association funds were spent on personal items, including $30,000 worth of artwork and even chicken wings.

Rundle warned condominium owners to stay vigilant. "There are some people who want to use an association as a cash cow and use it to benefit them. You have to be alert and careful about what you sign and ask questions."

Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg praised the efforts of law enforcement, saying, "We will always protect the victims of all crimes, particularly those victims of HOA crimes. It is so important we have a police department that understands these issues and these crimes. "

Aventura Police Chief Michael Bentolila said Police Chief Michael Bentolila said "This was an investigation that lasted 4 years and I have to say to the residents I felt your pain. I apologize this took so long but this was a fraud case where he took over the entire building. I have a message to collaborators. You have a window of opportunity to work with us. If you don't you will be arrested as well."

Ironically on his BIO page, Arzumanov said, "Turnberry on the Green's Association was in disastrous financial condition when I was elected President of the Board in 2008. The previous management company left our accounts nearly empty and we were one step away from bankruptcy…we have accumulated $4.3 million in our financial accounts thereby gaining security for future projects."