Authorities say gunman caught in Broward after woman shot in Northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI(CBS NEWS MIAMI)— There were some tense moments late Wednesday morning when authorities say a woman was shot at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says she was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital and says the gunman was arrested less than two hours later in North Lauderdale.

Chopper 4 captured Sheriff's Office deputies at the scene after the shooting happened at Northwest 2nd Avenue and 82nd Terrace at 11:50 a.m.

CBS News Miami found a sobering image after the shooting: a bullet hole in a hurricane shutter on the home.

Neighbor Penn Matt said, "Someone came around and was shooting. I walked out of my house, and the whole neighborhood was blocked off. It is a concern. I have been living here for 51 years, and this has never happened. Now we are all of this going on."

Matt said he had seen the victim before, and while he does not know her, he is troubled.

He said "People do everything now, a little bit of everything. You get to the point where everyone takes out a gun and they don't talk anymore. They pull a gun out and go to shooting. That's the way life is."

The Sheriffs Office told CBS News Miami that it was not clear why this happened but a BOLO or Be-on-the-Lookout alert was issued for the gunman leading to his arrest.

Chopper 4 was also over the scene where that happened in North Lauderdale at S.W. 50th Ave. and 12th St; it's where several vehicles were seen crashed in to each other.

The Sheriffs Office said it was not clear how that happened or what charges the suspect could face.

It's also not known why the shooting happened or how the gunman was connected to the victim.

Penn Matt says he hopes he can find out what this incident happened.

He said "There is nothing I can do about it. You just keep on living."