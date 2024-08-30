Dōma, where traditional Italian cuisine meets innovation

Dōma serves up a slice of Italy with a twist in Wynwood

MIAMI - In the heart of Miami's vibrant Wynwood neighborhood, dōma is a testament to authentic Italian cuisine with a modern twist.

This popular restaurant, celebrating its sixth year, continues to impress diners with its commitment to tradition while also looking for new ways to impress.

Dōma, meaning "home" in Latin, brings a slice of Italy to Miami. The entire kitchen staff and management team hail from Italy, making for an authentic experience from the moment you step inside. Owner Luca Lomonaco, who arrived in Miami two decades ago, started with humble beginnings.

"I started as a busboy and food runner," Lomonaco said. "Then I made my way up in better restaurants as a waiter, working in establishments that had up to three Michelin stars. After 10 years in the industry, I felt ready to start my own restaurant. I saw an opportunity for traditional Italian food prepared with a modern twist."

Dōma's interior design perfectly balances simplicity and sophistication. The clean, contemporary look features an open kitchen and a large wine cellar. For those seeking an alfresco experience, the lush back patio offers a European vibe.

"We recreate an atmosphere of feeling at home, which is part of our philosophy," Lomonaco explained. "When you come, the concept is to sit down, relax, and let us take care of your experience."

During Miami Spice, Monday through Thursday, dōma offers a special menu priced at $60 per person. This menu showcases their signature dishes and includes vegetarian options. Here's just a small taste of what you can expect:

Caprese Burrata: Featuring heirloom tomatoes, arugula pesto, and olive oil cured eggplant. The burrata is imported from Southern Italy. Candele 'Alla Genovese': A signature pasta dish with slowly cooked shredded ribeye ragu, topped with a Parmesan cheese fondue. Crème Brûlée: Served with homemade strawberry sorbet, berries, and vanilla sponge cake. This dessert has been praised as "one of the best crème brûlées ever" by food critics.

While not part of the Miami Spice menu, the Bucatini 'Cacio e Pepe' is another must-try. This creamy pasta is topped with Pecorino Romano cheese, Sichuan black pepper, and crispy Pecorino.

Despite dōma's success, Lomonaco remains focused on growth and improvement.

"The approach I have to the restaurant is to always try to improve it," he says. "You don't really think about the years that go by, but you think about what you want to improve."

Dōma is open Monday through Saturday for dinner only. Whether you're a longtime fan of Italian cuisine or new to the flavors of Italy, dōma offers an authentic and tasty experience in the heart of Wynwood.

