Attorney John Morgan campaigns to legalize marijuana for adults in Florida

MIAMI – CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede interviews John Morgan. He is an attorney well-known for his Morgan & Morgan television ads and for his billboards. But he is also known in Florida for marijuana. Morgan funded and pushed the campaign for medical marijuana back in 2016. Now he is advocating on behalf of Amendment 3, which would legalize marijuana for anyone over the age of 21. The two discuss why Morgan feels the amendment is needed.

