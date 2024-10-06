Watch CBS News
Local News

Attorney John Morgan campaigns to legalize marijuana for adults in Florida

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Attorney John Morgan campaigns to legalize marijuana for adults in Florida
Attorney John Morgan campaigns to legalize marijuana for adults in Florida 12:32

MIAMI – CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede interviews John Morgan. He is an attorney well-known for his Morgan & Morgan television ads and for his billboards. But he is also known in Florida for marijuana. Morgan funded and pushed the campaign for medical marijuana back in 2016. Now he is advocating on behalf of Amendment 3, which would legalize marijuana for anyone over the age of 21. The two discuss why Morgan feels the amendment is needed.

Guest: John Morgan/Amendment Three Supporter

 

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.