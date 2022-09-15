At least 1 dead in Coconut Creek fatal crash
MIAMI - Police were investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that resulted in at least one death.
The crash happened near the corner of Lyons Road and Sample Road.
Images from Chopper 4 showed three vehicles, a black pick-up truck a blue sedan and a silver compact car.
The silver vehicle showed heavy damage and was missing most of its front end.
There was also a tarp that had been set up in the middle of the roadway with a yellow tarp covering a body.
Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.
