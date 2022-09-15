Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 1 dead in Coconut Creek fatal crash

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Police were investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that resulted in at least one death. 

The crash happened near the corner of Lyons Road and Sample Road.

Images from Chopper 4 showed three vehicles, a black pick-up truck a blue sedan and a silver compact car.

The silver vehicle showed heavy damage and was missing most of its front end. 

There was also a tarp that had been set up in the middle of the roadway with a yellow tarp covering a body.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 3:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.