At least one person is dead after a double stabbing in Sunrise early Wednesday morning, police said.

Just before 1:45 a.m., Sunrise Police said two people were reportedly stabbed in an area near 3000 NW 130th Ave. One of the victims died from their injuries, police confirmed to CBS News Miami.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbings are currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.