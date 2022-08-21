Assistant Miami police chief deeply affected by loss of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez: "Just a kind soul"

MIAMI – Assistant Miami Police Chief Armando Aguilar is deeply affected by the loss of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez.

Aguilar said Perez was his boss and good friend when they worked together.

Numerous agencies, including Miami, Miami-Dade Police and FDLE were part of the honor guard procession remembering Perez.

Aguilar was humbled by the procession, which saw Perez's body moved from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office.

"This tribute given to him today and in approaching days that come forward with the funeral services just serve as a reminder to his family and broader law enforcement family that their sacrifice is appreciated," he said.

The 55-year-old Perez died this weekend after being involved in a car accident in west Miami-Dade on August 2.

Perez joined FDLE as a special agent in 2018 after spending 26 years with Miami PD.

"When our community loses a law enforcement officer the entire community loses someone of value to them and I have to say the outpouring of support for the line of duty deaths this week have Ben heartwarming and inspiring," said Aguilar.

Among other duties, Perez worked in special investigations with the Miami Police Department.

"Jose was a person who dedicated his entire life to public service. He was a former U.S. Marine. After that he became a Naval reserve and Army reserve officer. He served Miami police for 26 years after that he became a special agent with FDLE. So really or over 30 years Jose dedicated himself to public service," Aguilar said. "Jose was a great friend, a mentor, just a kind soul."

With this honor guard, Aguilar is reminded of the loss this week of retired Assistant Miami Police Chief Keith Cunningham and 29-year-old Miami-Dade Officer Cesar Echaverry, who police say was shot and killed while trying to arrest an armed robbery suspect.

"As you know law enforcement has had a rough week and so we all hurt for Jose and his family and their loved ones," Aguilar said. "It really does hit home hard and it's a reminder to all of us in law enforcement the importance of the job we do and the dangers that are faced and reminds us to put what's important in perspective."

During his one year with FDLE, Perez had worked in the organized crime squad in public integrity. And he spent a total of 21 years with the Marines, Army and Navy in full time and reserve service.