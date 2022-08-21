Retired Assistant FDLE Chief Jose Perez succumbs to injuries received in line of duty

MIAMI - On Sunday afternoon, there will be a full ceremonial processional escort for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez who succumbed to his injuries at Kendall Regional Hospital.

Retired Assistant Chief Jose Perez died Sunday as a result of an August 2 line of duty injury sustained while serving as a Special Agent.

The procession will start between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., from Kendall Regional Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office.

FDLE will be joined by fire rescue and numerous law enforcement agencies, including the City of Miami Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department, FDLE Capitol Police, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FDLE mourns the passing of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez, who died in the line of duty after valiantly fighting for his life for 17 days after being hit by another driver. pic.twitter.com/qH5SWFnONo — FDLE (@fdlepio) August 21, 2022

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released a statement outlining all of Perez's accomplishments.

"SA Perez began his FDLE career in August 2021, and was assigned to the Organized Crime Squad/Public Integrity.

"Agent Perez's career was dedicated to public service with the military and law enforcement. He faithfully served over 21 years in the United States armed forces with the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army, in both the active and reserve components. Agent Perez served in various command and leadership assignments as a U.S. Army intelligence officer, a U.S. Navy intelligence officer and as a U.S. Marine Corps gunnery sergeant as a non-commissioned officer in charge. After 9/11 he was assigned to the USS Nimitz, and deployed to the Persian Gulf for nine months.

"He was awarded an Army Commendation Medal, a Navy Achievement Medal, a Meritorious Unit Commendation, a Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, an Armed Forces Reserve Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, a Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Pistol and Rifle Ribbons and many letters of commendation and appreciation.

"During his more than 30-year law enforcement career, Agent Perez served more than 26 years with the City of Miami Police Department, retiring in 2018 at the rank of major. During his tenure with the city, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, City of Miami Officer of the Month, Gold Life Saving Medal, Silver Life Saving Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Unit Commendation, Unit Citation, Safe Driving Award, Pistol and Shotgun Ribbons and he received more than 100 letters of commendation.

"Following retirement from the City of Miami Police Department, he continued his law enforcement career working with a number of agencies including the Florida Department of Corrections' Inspector General's Office as a sworn investigator, with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as sworn officer, as acting police chief with the Village of El Portal Police Department, with Florida Department of Health as medical malpractice investigator, with the Attorney General's Office a medical fraud investigator and then as an FDLE special agent.

"During his career, he also earned numerous and varied certifications including certifications as a General Subjects Police Instructor, Police Firearms Instructor, Police Driving Instructor, Glock and Colt Armorer, U.S. Customs Officer Cross-Certified. He was also Hostage and Crisis Intervention Team Certified, FWC certified, NOAA certified, a certified Scuba Diver, Parachutist, Red Cross Certified Lifeguard and Transportation Officer."