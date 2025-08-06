Watch CBS News
Arson investigation underway after car set on fire at Miami apartment complex, officials say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Miami

An arson investigation is underway after a car was set on fire at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning, Miami officials said.

Miami Fire-Rescue responded to the incident at about 3:40 a.m. in the area of 3400 NW 22 Avenue.

The department said when firefighters arrived, the car fire was quickly extinguished.

Miami Fire-Rescue told CBS Miami that the Miami Police Department was called to assist in the investigation, and police are looking into surveillance video for leads. 

