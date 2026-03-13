Arrest has been made in the 2024 shooting of South Florida barber, thanks to a witness coming forward

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in the 2024 shooting death of a popular North Miami Beach barber, a development that came more than a year after the crime, following new information from a witness who said fear kept her silent for months.

Ryan Sutton, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Wilton Mena, who was killed in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, 2024. Investigators had little information until the witness recently came forward and described what led up to the shooting.

Inside Mena's barber shop, his chair still sits empty, serving as a daily reminder for friends and longtime customers of the man they lost.

"We feel sad because he was a super friend," said Richie Perez, a close friend of Mena. "He always talked about sports and music, everything. We miss him a lot."

Perez expressed relief after police announced Sutton's arrest. "I feel happy because it's been a long time and no one was found," Perez said. "But yesterday somebody was arrested for the crime."

What happened that led Mena to be fatally shot

According to court records, police say Mena was rollerblading in his neighborhood around 2 a.m. when he stopped to check on a woman who appeared upset. He skated away and was not seen again until children found him on their way to school. Friends maintain Mena was not known for conflict. "He didn't fight with anyone, didn't get in trouble," Perez said. "He was a super quiet man."

Court documents state that after the shooting, the witness later asked Sutton why he shot Mena. Sutton allegedly responded by questioning why she had been speaking with another man. Investigators say the witness delayed coming forward for more than a year out of fear, knowing Sutton had a gun.

Mena's friends say his family is relieved that the case is finally moving forward. "I just spoke today with them, and they are super happy because someone was arrested," Perez said. Sutton is currently being held without bond.