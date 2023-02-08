Arrest made in shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - County officials said Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made in connection to Monday's shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement:

"Thanks to a swift and thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department in collaboration with the City of Miami Gardens Police Department, a subject has been arrested and will be charged accordingly."

Officials did not identify the shooter.

On Monday afternoon, Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown after shots rang out outside the learning facility.

"It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at Norland Middle School.

A frightful start to a new week as Washington, standing next to her older brother, shares her experiences.

Officials say an altercation occurred outside the school. Sources tell CBS4 an argument started on school grounds at around 4 p.m. Some middle school students were outside on the courts when suddenly, "We heard a lot of shots ring off," said another Norland Middle School student.

Immediately, she says everyone ran for cover.

"I ran because I'm not trying to get shot," the same student continued. "So I ran into the building."

Authorities rushed to the scene as parents quickly learned what happened from the school in an automated message and their kids, shots fired, and code red issued.

"Said there's fired gunshots, and they were running back to the school," said one parent as she waited for an update on her child sitting in lockdown.

"Always a worry when there's a code red at the school because you never know if it's your child," said Chimere Jackson, whose son attends Norland High. "The fact I was able to hear from him to ensure he was safe, that's all that matters to me."

Once shielded, Lavari Washington, Kaliyah's big brother and a student at Norland Middle cared only about one thing: his younger sister's safety.

"Praying nothing happened to me or my sister," said Washington.

Sources say the 18-year-old victim walked away from the argument. What followed, the victim was shot by the gunman in the leg and arm and taken to Aventura Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses say shots were fired near Norland High & Middle School.

Some students remained in place under lockdown for at least one hour, others longer.

"So you guys are good," asked a staffer walking a student to greet what appeared to be their parent.

Escorted by staff, students CBS4 spoke with were thankful to see their parents and leave school safely.

"I'm just happy to walk out safe," shared Kaliyah.

Parents and students alike want gun violence to stop.

"We need to do a better job of informing our young people about gun violence, so this doesn't continue to happen in our neighborhood," said Jackson.

"I wish people would stop doing this stuff, but we can't change how people act," said one student. "We have to change ourselves."

What powerful, wise words from one of the bright students at Norland Middle.

Authorities say the victim is stable.

District officials said in a statement, "Miami-Dade Schools Police and the Miami Gardens Police Department are actively investigating the incident that occurred hours after the school was dismissed."