Arrest made in Pompano Beach movie theater beating over seats

By John MacLauchlan

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the violent beating of a man over seats in a movie theater earlier this year.

The attack occurred on July 10 shortly before 10 p.m. in a cinema located at 2315 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

Marc Cohen, 63, and his wife had purchased tickets in advance that included assigned seating inside the theater. But when they arrived, he noticed a man and woman sitting in the pre-assigned seats.

Investigators said Cohen politely asked the man, later identified as 27-year-old Jesse Montez Thornton II, to move. Witnesses said that's when Thorton became hostile.

A video captured the moment the argument turned physical. In a heated moment, Cohen lost his balance and fell down the steps. In the video, Thorton is seen standing over him, repeatedly punching him in the face until witnesses rushed to Cohen's aid and pulled Thorton off him, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Thornton and his companion then left the theater.

Cohen, who had several injuries on his head and face, was taken to an area hospital.

The video of this callous attack received national and international media attention and generated leads, including an anonymous tip through Broward Crime Stoppers.

Broward Sheriff's detectives were able to identify Thorton as the attacker and on Thursday he was located in Fort Lauderdale and taken into custody. He's been charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm. 

