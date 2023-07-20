Broward sheriff's office asks for public's help to find man who beat 63-year-old moviegoer over theater seat

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Thursday asked for the public's help to find a woman and the man she was with who was seen beating a 63-year-old man over seats in a Pompano Beach movie theater earlier this month.

Cameras captured a man being attacked at a Pompano Beach theater over an assigned seat. Broward County Sheriff's Office

The attack occurred on July 10 shortly before 10 p.m. at a cinema located at 2315 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach, according to investigators.

The Broward sheriff is asking for the public's help to find a man seen on camera attacking a 63-year-old man over a movie theater seat. Broward County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the victim had purchased tickets in advance that included assigned seating inside the theater but when he arrived the man found the suspect and a woman sitting in the pre-assigned seats.

Investigators said the man "politely asked the subjects to move from their seats" but was instead physically attacked by the suspect.

Cameras inside the theater captured the attack, which included the suspect standing over the man and punching him in the face and head even after he fell down some nearby stairs.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries, according to investigators.

Bystanders rushed in to separate the victim and suspect, who was then seen leaving the theater with the unidentified woman.

No one else was injured in the attack.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or with information regarding this case was asked to contact the Broward sheriff's Violent Crimes division at 954-601-5905.