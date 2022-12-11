Watch CBS News
Arrest made in fatal Fort Lauderdale bus stop shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE – A break in the case following the shooting death of a woman at a Fort Lauderdale bus stop.

It happened last month near NW 1 Avenue and Brickell Avenue.

Police say 22-year-old Daril Matthews got into an altercation with another man and pulled out his gun.

He reportedly intended to hit the other man with the weapon but ended up firing the gun.

Dawn Unruh, 59, was shot and killed.

23-vo-ftl-bus-stop-arre-wfor6olj.jpg
Flyer for the homicide of Dawn Unruh. Crime Stoppers

Another man was also hurt. He survived.

Matthews is being charged with manslaughter and aggravated battery.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 1:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

