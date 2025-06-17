Arrest made in deadly stabbing outside TD Bank near Tamiami, sheriff's office says

An arrest has been made in a deadly stabbing near Tamiami on Monday that left one man dead and another in the hospital.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue units were sent to a TD Bank at Bird Road and SW 112 Avenue to check out reports that two men had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived, they took Jorge Pau-Figueroa, 33, into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took two men with stab wounds to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where one of them died. The other was listed as stable.

Investigators learned the two men and Pau-Figueroa knew each other and the stabbings happened during a heated argument, according to the arrest report.

"The argument escalated to the point where the defendant produced a knife, cutting the surviving victim on his extremity and stabbing the deceased victim in his head," according to the report.

When Pau-Figueroa was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said two fixed blade knives were found concealed within his waistband, one of which was bloodied.

During questioning, Pau-Figueroa waived his rights and provided a full confession, according to homicide investigators.

He's been charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder.