Armed robbery attempt at West Little River apartments ends in shootout, 3 hospitalized

An investigation is underway in northwest Miami-Dade after the sheriff's office said three men were shot during an attempted robbery early Monday morning.

Few details have been released, but the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Officetold CBS News Miami that at around 4 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and Northwest 79th Street regarding a ShotSpotter alert.

A neighbor heard multiple rounds.

"Like 12, something like that, that's what I heard," said Alberto Nolasco.

He said it sounded like those dozen shots came from several guns.

"It's not only one gun, it's different from another to another one," he said.

When deputies arrived, they said they found three adult men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took the three men to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The sheriff's office said that, according to the preliminary investigation, men were trying to rob a security guard in the area when there was an exchange of gunfire.

During that time, the security guard and the suspects were hit.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office robbery detectives have since assumed the investigation.