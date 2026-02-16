3 shot during attempted robbery of security guard in northwest Miami-Dade, sheriff's office says

An investigation is underway in northwest Miami-Dade after the sheriff's office said three men were shot during an attempted robbery early Monday morning.

Few details have been released, but the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office told CBS News Miami that at around 4 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and Northwest 79th Street regarding a ShotSpotter alert.

When deputies arrived, they said they found three adult men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took the three men to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The sheriff's office said that, according to the preliminary investigation, men were trying to rob a security guard in the area when there was an exchange of gunfire.

During that time, the security guard and the suspects were hit.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office robbery detectives have since assumed the investigation.

No other information was released.