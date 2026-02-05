Armed teenager accused of forcing men from Corvette in Miami

Two men in Miami said they were the victims of an armed carjacking early Thursday morning, and now a 16-year-old boy is facing charges as a result.

According to an arrest report, two men told police that they were seated in a Corvette parked in the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest 29th Street when someone in a ski mask approached the driver's side door and opened it.

The victims told police that the suspect then pointed a gun at them and demanded that they exit the vehicle.

The victims complied, handed over the keys and the suspect fled the scene in the Corvette.

Victim tracked location of stolen Corvette through his cell phone

According to the arrest report, one of the victims left his cellphone in the car, and he was able to track it to an intersection near Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest 24th Street.

When police returned his cellphone, he was then able to track the location of the stolen Corvette.

According to the arrest report, the vehicle was located in the Homestead area. It was then tracked on the Florida Turnpike and then eventually into Miami Gardens.

The Miami Gardens Police Department found the vehicle, which subsequently crashed into a police unit and then into a fence at a gas station located at Northwest 42nd Avenue and Northwest 183rd Street.

The suspect, who has been identified as a 16-year-old Miami boy, exited the Corvette and began to run, according to the arrest report.

While that was occurring, police said a black handgun with a magazine fell onto the ground along with a black ski mask.

The suspect was then nabbed by the Miami Gardens Police Department and taken into custody.