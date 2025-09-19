Arcano brings bold Latin flavors, culture and community to Coral Gables

It's Hispanic Heritage Month — and what better way to celebrate than with bold flavors, vibrant culture and a little mystery? That's exactly what's cooking at Arcano, a newly opened restaurant in the heart of Coral Gables.

"So what's in a name?" said owner Juane Diego Canahuati. "It means secret. It means unexpected. So you're going to have a culinary experience that is unexpected."

Canahuati and his wife, Nicole, moved from Honduras just eight months ago, bringing with them a deep love for Latin flavors and the experience of running three successful restaurants. Their mission during Hispanic Heritage Month is clear: to celebrate culture through cuisine.

"Hispanic culture is very rich," said Nicole. "Spanish and Central and South American cultures—each country has their own identity and their own personality. We've brought a little bit of everything of every country here into Arcano."

A space for gathering and celebration

The vibe at Arcano is modern, warm and full of personality.

"You can have a drink at the bar," Juan explained. "You can have a cigar outside in our lounge area. You can watch TV, sports games."

It's a space designed for connection, relaxation and celebration. On this afternoon, the dining room was filled with loyal regulars.

"I usually come with the wife. We enjoy it. We enjoy it so much. The staff does a great thing about doing the certain menus and even the specials, which are great," said Mauricio Dominguez.

"The food is fantastic … Every meal that I've had so far has been nothing shy of fantastic," added Noah Sloane.

Happy hour highlights

Happy Hour runs Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.—and the standout dishes did not disappoint.

First up: Pincho de Camarones—grilled shrimp skewers glazed with a tangy-sweet passion fruit reduction. The shrimp are plump and perfectly charred, with the glaze adding a tropical brightness that lingers on the palate. At just $9 during Happy Hour, it's a steal.

Next: Wagyu Beef Carpaccio—paper-thin slices of buttery beef dressed with a rich coffee emulsion and topped with crumbles of Honduran cheese. Each bite is a flavor bomb, balancing umami, creaminess and a subtle bitterness from the coffee that elevates the dish to fine-dining territory.

And finally, Arcano's signature Wagyu Burger—a juicy patty layered with hibiscus-infused onions and melty quesillo cheese, all tucked into a soft blackberry bun. It's served with golden yuca fries, seasoned to addictive perfection. This dish is a showstopper, both visually and flavor-wise.

Culture on the menu

Arcano is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner. On the first Wednesday of every month, the restaurant spotlights a different Hispanic country with live music and entertainment.

