Man who killed 10-year-old boy during 2013 Miami-Dade nail salon robbery sentenced to life in prison avoiding death penalty

The man who admitted to shooting and killing a 10-year-old boy during a robbery at a Miami-Dade nail salon in 2013 that also wounded the boy's father has been sentenced to life in prison and avoided the death penalty.

Anthawn Ragan was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing 10-year-old Aaron Vu at the north Miami-Dade nail salon. Aaron's father, Hai Vu, was wounded.l

Surveillance footage showed Ragan and another person entering the nail salon with guns drawn, threatening customers and employees.

Authorities said the two stole $300 before Ragan opened fire, killing the young boy and injuring his father.

Ragan is already serving a life sentence for the execution-style killing of a man also back in 2013.