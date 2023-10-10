Watch CBS News
Local News

Another hot, humid South Florida day, cooler weather on the horizon

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather forecast for Tuesday 10/10/2023 7AM
Miami Weather forecast for Tuesday 10/10/2023 7AM 00:30

MIAMI - Tuesday will be a little warmer than Monday thanks to some added sunshine. Look for a few isolated showers from around 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the evening.

Beginning Wednesday, tropical moisture will surge back into South Florida as a warm front lifts northward up the Florida Peninsula. Look for higher chances of rain and storms, with heavy downpours and localized flooding possible.

4-day-highs-graph.png
Warm week NEXT Weather

Rain chances will remain elevated into Thursday with moisture sticking around. Thanks to the moisture, humidity will also be very high.

In fact, the high humidity will be coupled with highs running 4-6 degrees above average Thursday through Saturday, with record heat expected. Heat Advisories may be required late in the work week.

cold-air-tracker.png
Change is coming NEXT Weather

After some tough heat for the end of the week, all eyes will be on a cold front that is projected to move all the way through South Florida Sunday into next Monday. This looks like it will be our first real cold front of the season, with forecast models showing lows in the 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s by next Monday.

NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 8:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.