American-born South Florida woman plans family move to Haiti despite ongoing turmoil

As many flee Haiti due to political instability and violence, one South Florida woman is going against the tide and packing her bags and moving her family to the country she considers home.

Rebekah Antoine, an American-born public health professional, says her heart has always been in Haiti and now, she's ready to make it her permanent home.

A heartfelt homecoming

Like many in the Haitian diaspora, Antoine dreamed of returning to her ancestral homeland. Though born in Miami, she says her connection to Haiti has only grown stronger over the years.

"I don't want to live in this climate," Antoine said. "Despite everything happening in Haiti, it's home. I'd rather be home and make home better instead of being somewhere where my people and I are not welcome."

The decision didn't come lightly. Antoine reflected on the worsening situation in Port-au-Prince but ultimately felt compelled to return.

"I had to reflect last year—Port-au-Prince is not getting better any time soon—but I gotta go back. I start to feel frustrated with the situation and I'm like I need to go back and I want to help."

Preparing for a new chapter

Antoine, a registered doula with a master's degree in public health from Florida International University, already has a job lined up with the nonprofit Mama Baby Haiti. Her husband's work is remote and her children are enrolled in school in Cap-Haïtien.

"I have taught them Haitian Creole. They speak, they read Haitian Creole as good as you can as a Haitian American," she said.

With potential changes to U.S. immigration policy looming—including the possible end of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians—Antoine says she wants to be on the ground to help.

"With what happened with Trump, if all these people are going to be sent back, we need people there capable to receive them and provide care. Pregnant women are going to get deported."

Though she admits to feeling fear, Antoine says it's not holding her back.

"Bravery is not having no fear, it's doing something in spite of fear."

She plans to leave after her children finish the school year and she's already bought one-way plane tickets.