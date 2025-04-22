Missing 9-year-old Miami Gardens boy found safe

Update: A missing 9-year-old Miami Gardens boy has been found safe, authorities said.

Earlier story follows:

An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for 9-year-old Liam Smith, last seen in Miami Gardens.

Authorities believe Liam may be with 45-year-old Tameeka Budwah.

Liam was last seen in the 17700 block of Northwest 14th Avenue, wearing a light blue school uniform shirt, dark blue pants, and black shoes, according to the FDLE.

He is 4 feet tall, weighs about 90 pounds, and has a scab under his eye.

Authorities said they may be traveling northbound in a black 2024 Honda Civic with Florida license plate RJVLS8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 305-474-2100, 911, or the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774.