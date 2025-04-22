Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing 9-year-old Miami Gardens boy found safe

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Update: A missing 9-year-old Miami Gardens boy has been found safe, authorities said. 

Earlier story follows: 

An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for 9-year-old Liam Smith, last seen in Miami Gardens.

Authorities believe Liam may be with 45-year-old Tameeka Budwah.

Liam was last seen in the 17700 block of Northwest 14th Avenue, wearing a light blue school uniform shirt, dark blue pants, and black shoes, according to the FDLE.

He is 4 feet tall, weighs about 90 pounds, and has a scab under his eye.

Authorities said they may be traveling northbound in a black 2024 Honda Civic with Florida license plate RJVLS8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 305-474-2100, 911, or the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.