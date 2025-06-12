Watch CBS News
Local News

Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Miami boy

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Miami boy
Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Miami boy 00:30

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his mother during a supervised visitation Thursday evening in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

According to the Miami Police Department, Ismari Figueroa took her son, Ryan Artiles Figueroa, shortly after 5:30 p.m. and left the area in a black 2012 Chevrolet Equinox with Florida license plate RUZG29.

Figueroa has supervised visitation rights only, police said.

Ryan is described as a white male, approximately 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighing between 70 and 80 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111, or dial 911.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.