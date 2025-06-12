Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Miami boy

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his mother during a supervised visitation Thursday evening in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

According to the Miami Police Department, Ismari Figueroa took her son, Ryan Artiles Figueroa, shortly after 5:30 p.m. and left the area in a black 2012 Chevrolet Equinox with Florida license plate RUZG29.

Figueroa has supervised visitation rights only, police said.

Ryan is described as a white male, approximately 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighing between 70 and 80 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111, or dial 911.