AMBER Alert issued for baby girl last seen in Davie

DAVIE — An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday morning out of Broward County regarding a baby girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse is asking for the public's help in finding 8-month-old Amelia Martinez, who was last seen near the 4900 block of Southwest 148th Avenue in Davie. Amelia is said to have brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, she may be in the company of Arys Martinez and traveling in an unknown vehicle. Arys is described to be about 5'5" and weighing around 140 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials have not stated what the relationship is between the child and the woman.

If anyone has seen Amelia or Arys, please contact FDLE or Davie Police at (954) 693-8200 or dial 911 immediately.