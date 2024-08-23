Amazon delivery driver arrested, charged in Miami-Dade hit-and-run that left woman, 4-month-old son hospitalized

MIAMI — An Amazon delivery driver was arrested for a hit-and-run in Northeast Miami-Dade that left a mother and her fourth-month-old son hospitalized on Thursday.

Miami-Dade Police said they arrested Sarahy Naybeth Parra-Ovalles, 45, on Friday and she is currently facing two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury.

Sarah Naybeth Parra-Ovalles Miami-Dade Corrections

Shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Parra-Ovalles was seen driving a 2022 Hyundai SUV and pulling up to the gate at the Aventura Isles Estates at 605 NE 193rd St.

At the time, she identified herself as an Amazon delivery driver to the security guard and presented her driver's license. The guard then took a picture of Parra-Ovalles' license and her license plates before letting her into the gated community, arrest documents said.

Once inside, Parra-Ovalles made her deliveries, which were seen on security camera video. Around 8:30 a.m., the mom was seen pushing her child in the stroller and walking a dog when she then crossed the intersection of NE 7th Ave. 191st St.

After making it more than halfway into the intersection, Parra-Ovalles turned onto 7th from 191st in the opposite lanes of traffic and hit the woman and stroller, arrest documents said. The woman was thrown backward onto the pavement while the stroller was knocked over, with the child falling onto the ground.

After the crash, Parra-Ovalles is seen stopping, getting out of her vehicle and walking over to them before setting the stroller upright and placing the child into it before leaving the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shortly responded to the scene and transported the mother and child to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS News Miami that the woman and her son are recovering.

After further investigation, Miami-Dade Police detectives were able to identify Parra-Ovalles as the driver. She was arrested and charged accordingly on Friday afternoon.

CBS News Miami has reached out to Amazon for comment but has not heard back.