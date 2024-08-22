Miami-Dade mother and son hospitalized after getting hit by delivery vehicle

MIAMI — A woman and her son were hospitalized after getting hit by a delivery vehicle on Thursday morning, police said.

Miami-Dade Police said that the hit-and-run happened at NE 191st St. 7th Ave. when an SUV was driven by a person who appeared to be "wearing some sort of delivery type vest" struck the mother and child. Initial reports believed that the person was an Amazon driver, but police said they could not make the connection at this time.

The mother and her son were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition as detectives try to find the person responsible.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.