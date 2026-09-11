Lawsuit filed on behalf of injured Amazon cargo plane crash survivor at Miami International Airport

Roosevelt Sebastian Perdomo Torres, a 36-year-old survivor of the Amazon cargo plane crash near Miami International Airport last weekend, has filed a lawsuit against the parties involved, including the company and pilots.

The lawsuit was filed in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida by the Miami law firm Podhurst Orseck, P.A. on Perdomo Torres' behalf.

The Amazon cargo airplane involved in the crash was operated by 21 Air, which is controlled by Houston Astros owner Jim Crane through an LLC.

The company has faced a string of safety complaints from senior staff who claim they were fired for raising concerns, CBS News has learned from records and interviews.

Roosevelt Sebastian Perdomo Torres, 36, was injured when an Amazon cargo plane crashed off a runway at Miami International Airport, hit several vehicles on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. Podhurst Orseck

Perdomo Torres sustained critical injuries and remains hospitalized. In total, five people were killed and five others, including Perdomo Torres, were injured.

"This was a devastating and preventable tragedy that has forever changed the lives of those affected," attorney Steven C. Marks said in a statement.

Podhurst Orseck said its aviation attorneys are conducting an independent investigation into the crash while also monitoring the ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

"Our immediate focus is protecting Mr. Perdomo Torres' rights, determining precisely how this crash occurred and securing the resources he will need as he continues his recovery," attorney Pablo Rojas said.

The Perdomo Torres family has asked for privacy as he continues to recover.