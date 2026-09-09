NTSB data shows Amazon cargo plane was going too fast on approach before fatal crash at Miami International Airport

Newly released National Transportation Safety Board data offers a first look at the final moments before Sunday's fatal Prime Air crash, as investigators work to determine what caused it.

The NTSB released transcripts from the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from Prime Air Flight 7598. Aviation attorney Pablo Rojas said the data points to excessive speed during the aircraft's approach.

"It confirms a lot of the clues that we've seen so far that we've gotten out of the videos, at least on one dimension of this terrible tragedy, which is that the plane was coming too fast," Rojas said.

According to investigators, the pilots attempted a go-around approximately 30 seconds before impact. Cockpit transcripts also indicated a miscommunication between the pilots moments before the crash.

"Interestingly, what the NTSB released also said that the other pilot wasn't giving a consistent verbal response," Rojas said. "We don't know exactly what that means because we don't have the recording, but it really confirms that this was, in a way, a doomed approach."

The flight data captured the plane's speed, altitude, and flap deployment timing during the approach. Rojas noted that the timing of the flaps was significant.

"Normally you would want the flap deployment to happen at a much higher altitude, much further away from the ground," Rojas explained. "The deployment of the flaps- those are in the back of the wings- that's part of what helps the plane kind of slow down and gently approach a landing. The flap deployment here happened much later in the accident sequence; that's maybe because the pilots were responding to the fact that they were going too fast."

The plane crashed through a fence and into vehicles, scattering debris across the site. Five people were killed and five others injured.

Investigators have not yet determined the reason for the excessive speed. Rojas cautioned it's too early to draw conclusions.

"We still don't know, in a way, the ultimate facts, which are important to determine before jumping to any conclusions about why it was going too fast," Rojas said. "Was it pilot decision-making, was something mechanical happening with the aircraft?"

The NTSB stated the data released is preliminary and subject to change. Rojas said it could be days or weeks before a cause is determined.