Other crash victims' families weigh lawsuits as widow files wrongful death suit against Amazon and 21 Air

Attorneys representing the families of the victims killed by the recent Amazon cargo plane crash are continuing to explore potential legal action.

This comes after the widow of one of the five victims filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday that named Amazon, the airplane's operator, 21 Air, and the two pilots, Joseph Caroll and Jaime Felipe Silva Moreno, as defendants.

Mark Lopez Trigo, an attorney representing the sons of victim Julio C. Pineda, said multiple parties could face liability as the investigation unfolds.

"There are a lot of parties involved," Lopez Trigo said. "We have the owner of the plane, the leasing company, the cargo carrier, and the individual pilots who were operating. There's a myriad of defendants that we have to make sure are included in the lawsuit."

Julio Pineda died at 75 years old after an Amazon cargo plane slammed into the cleaning van that he and his coworkers were in. One of the attorneys representing his family, who provided this image, said that multiple parties could face liability as they consider what legal action to take. Padron & Lopez-Trigo

Lopez Trigo described Pineda as a man remembered for his "loving and playful demeanor." He was known by the nickname "el mago"—the magician—because of his love of performing magic tricks for his children and grandchildren.

"It's been a devastating loss for them," Lopez Trigo said.

Legal counsel for the family of crash victim Carlos Acosta Fajardo is also weighing legal options. Attorney Jorge P. Gutierrez, who represents Fajardo's husband, said the impact of the crash on the families has been profound.

Carlos Acosta Fajardo, pictured on the left with his husband, was one of the five victims killed when an Amazon cargo plane crashed into the van that he and six of his coworkers were in. The Guiterrez Firm

"These gentlemen were great people," Gutierrez said. "The more you talk to these families, you realize what incredible people they were. And just to be lost in an instant."

CBS News Miami has learned that a funeral for Acosta Fajardo will be scheduled for Sunday, marking exactly one week since the fatal crash.