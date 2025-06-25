"Alligator Alcatraz" immigrant detention center sparks outcry as DeSantis claims zero environmental impact

"Alligator Alcatraz" getting closer to becoming reality as critics ramp up fight

A migrant holding facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," rising in the heart of the Florida Everglades, is drawing swift backlash from environmental advocates who say it threatens fragile ecosystems and endangered wildlife.

Facility going up on remote runway

The makeshift site, located off U.S. 41 on a little-used airstrip, is being developed to house undocumented migrants in custody. Chopper 4 aerials taken Wednesday show rapid progress: numerous tents, portable toilets, recreational vehicles, and generators are already in place.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier unveiled the plan last week. Since then, public criticism has mounted, particularly from conservation groups concerned about environmental damage.

DeSantis defends project

Governor Ron DeSantis pushed back against those concerns Wednesday, insisting the facility will have no long-term impact.

"There is zero environmental impact. I'm the governor who's poured more money into Everglades restoration than anyone," DeSantis said. "It isn't permanent. This is temporary. There's no sewer being constructed. Environmental impact is zero."

Critics dispute "zero impact" claim

Environmental leaders strongly disagree. Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades, said the temporary designation doesn't eliminate potential harm.

"There will be impact because sewage will be generated, water will be used, and it will create light pollution affecting the habitat," Samples said.

She also contends the state failed to follow proper procedure by skipping a required environmental review before building a federal facility. Samples raised additional alarm over the threat to endangered species, noting that Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) maps show panthers living in the area.

Public outcry grows

Samples says Floridians are making their voices heard.

"As of this morning, 7,600 people had written [the governor and attorney general]," she said.

Despite official assurances, opposition continues to grow over the construction of "Alligator Alcatraz" in one of the state's most ecologically sensitive areas.