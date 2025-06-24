Outrage grows over "Alligator Alcatraz" rising in heart of Everglades

Immigration holding facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" said to be ready in days

A controversial migrant detention center dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" is rapidly taking shape deep in the Florida Everglades.

The facility is drawing sharp criticism from environmental advocates, tribal leaders and local officials who say the project threatens drinking water and protected land.

Critics say plan endangers water and wildlife

"When I saw it, I thought it was a joke," said Betty Osceola, an advocate for the Miccosukee Indian Tribe. But as construction began at the remote Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport off U.S. 41, Osceola realized it was not a joke but "reality—and moving fast."

"It's in a preserve that supplies 40 percent of our drinking water," she said.

State moves forward despite legal, environmental concerns

Over the weekend, protesters—including renowned photographer Clyde Butcher, whose studio lies just eight miles from the site—lined the roadway in opposition.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava expressed concern and said the county is reviewing legal options. The county had requested an environmental review before any construction, but Florida's Division of Emergency Management responded in a letter that they are proceeding.

A social media post from Homeland Security stated the center could be finished in days and touted it as delivering "on the American people's mandate for mass deportations."