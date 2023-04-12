All flights temporarily halted at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport due to weather conditions

All flights temporarily halted at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport due to weather con

MIAMI - All arrivals and departures were temporarily halted at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday afternoon due to adverse weather conditions.

Airport officials were urging all passengers to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight status.

A Tornado Warning had been issued until 4:45 p.m. in the area.

Airport officials warned those headed to the airport that due to the heavy rain, the main roadways entering and exiting the airport are flooded and impassable.

They were urging everyone to not attempt to enter or leave the airport for now.

Flights were expected to resume once conditions improve.