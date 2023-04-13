Fort Lauderdale declares state of emergency after historic rainfall, flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE - More rain is in the forecast after substantial downpours inundated Fort Lauderdale and parts of South Florida in a 1-in-1,000 year rainfall event.

Between 16-20 inches of rainfall reported in Broward County

National Weather Services reports 26 inches of rainfall at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

More rain could fall in Broward

Broward County under flash flood warning until noon

LATEST UPDATES:

11:27 a.m. FPL reports 934 customers without power and 177 without electricity in Miami-Dade.

11:16 a.m. Michael Kane, of Broward Fire Rescue, says agency has had to go house to house by boat to rescue trapped people because of submerged roads. "Definitely one of the worst rain events," he said after working in emergency response for several decades.

10:45 a.m. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which is closed due to flooded roadways, runways, and tarmac, will reopen early Friday morning.

10:35 a.m. Dania Beach has declared a State of Emergency. City Hall, the beach, the pier, and all parks will be closed on Thursday. Crews are currently assessing streets, city facilities, and infrastructure citywide to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. Residents are urged to stay off the streets if possible.

10:32 a.m. Outpatient services at Broward Health Medical Center are canceled for Thursday. All other business operations continue as normal. Physician practices are closed at the following locations only: medical office building located inside Broward Health Medical Center and the offices located at 1625 SE 3rd Ave. and 1601 S Andrews Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. Drivers should avoid the intersection of Third Avenue and Andrews Avenue.

10:30 a.m. Several Broward County facilities experienced impacts from the flooding and some services are not available on Thursday.



Broward County Libraries are closed today

Other county facilities closed today include: Nancy J. Cotterman Center (NJCC), Broward Addiction Recovery Center (BARC), Office of the Medical Examiner & Trauma Services

Broward Schools are closed today

The State Attorney's Office is closed today

17th Circuit Court is closed today, including all courthouses.

10:15 a.m. Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy stated that the homes and roadways in Hollywood yesterday have significantly drained. "Thankfully I can report that many of the neighborhoods that yesterday had over a foot and a half of water and many of the roadways making non-passable with cars stuck on the side. A lot of them have significantly drained out and the roadways are even dry. That's not the case for other neighborhoods."

10:15 a.m. Broward Mayor Lamar Fisher said the hardest hit areas are in Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale on the eastern portions of the county. He said they are working with those municipalities to provide mutual aide and assistance.

"Any way we can help and assist our municipalities we will do so. I know our administration is working directly with the city manager(Fort Lauderdale) and have for the last 24 hours and providing the assistance we can. Whatever they ask for we will give them," he said.

While the rain Thursday won't reach nearly the amounts that fell on Wednesday, it will be problematic and create additional flooding, the National Weather Service said. Gusty winds, small hail, and even isolated tornadoes are possible.

Broward County is under a flood warning through noon.

Fort Lauderdale officials have activated its emergency operations center and issued a local state of emergency. The city is using airboats and high-clearance buggies from the county sheriff's office and the Florida Wildlife Commission to rescue people and pets trapped in homes by flood waters.

A reunification center has been set up at the Winn Dixie near SR 84 and 9 Ave.

Fort Lauderdale's City Hall remains closed. The ground floor is flooded, and staff is working to restore power to the building.

They ask residents to be patient with the flooding. Service crews are out responding to flooding reports and concerns.

Officials have asked residents to avoid driving or traveling in Fort Lauderdale amid the storms. They said anyone who left their vehicle abandoned on the roadway and is now unable to locate it should contact Westway Towing at (954) 731-1115.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said it's been inundated with non-emergency 911 calls regarding the "inclement weather." They ask residents to use 911 only for "true emergencies." They also want residents to avoid driving on flooded roads and call a tow truck company if a vehicle is stranded and not in an emergency.

Broward Sheriff firefighters have responded to several hundred weather-related emergencies over the past thirty-six hours, mostly to assist stranded motorists when their cars became stuck in high waters.

Between 14 and 20 inches of rain drenched the greater Fort Lauderdale metro area Wednesday afternoon, according to a Thursday morning update from the National Weather Service office in Miami.

"This amount of rain in a 24-hour period is incredibly rare for South Florida," said meteorologist Ana Torres-Vazquez from the weather service's Miami forecast office.

Rainfall of 20 to 25 inches is similar to what the area can receive with a high-end hurricane over more than a day, Torres-Vazquez explained.

South Florida could get an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain from Thursday's storms.

There is a slight risk, Level 2 of 5, for severe storms Thursday in parts of Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Jacksonville, according to the Storm Prediction Center.