Former New Hampshire resident Alix Dorsainvil and child kidnapped in Haiti

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti - A community ministry has confirmed that a former New Hampshire resident was kidnapped in Haiti.

El Roi Haiti Outreach International said Alix Dorsainvil and her child were kidnapped on the morning of July 27 near Port au Prince. Dorsainvil is married to El Roi Haiti's director.

Dorsainvil had been living in Haiti for some time, according to Jason Brown, the president and co-founder of the ministry.

"Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family," said Brown. "Our team at El Roi Haiti is grateful for the outpouring of prayers, care, and support for our colleague. We continue to work with our partners and trusted relationships to secure their safe return."

