Alex Saab, ally of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, ordered held in Miami on new federal money laundering charges

Alex Saab, the Colombian businessman and longtime ally of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, appeared in federal court in Miami Monday after being deported to the United States over the weekend to face new federal money laundering allegations.

Federal prosecutors allege Saab bribed high-ranking Venezuelan officials in connection to lucrative government contracts tied to Venezuela's economic crisis and controversial state-run food distribution programs. Prosecutors say the alleged crimes span from October 2015 through January 2026.

Saab was ordered to remain in federal custody following his initial appearance before a judge in downtown Miami. Defense attorneys Neil and Joseph Shuster told the court they expect to continue representing Saab throughout the case.

Saab arrived at Opa-locka Airport over the weekend after being deported from Venezuela by interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez. Prosecutors allege Saab helped move enormous sums of money through international financial networks while paying bribes to Venezuelan officials, including Maduro.

Saab has long been viewed by U.S. officials as a central financial figure within Maduro's inner circle. U.S. investigators previously accused him of helping funnel hundreds of millions of dollars through shell companies and international banking systems.

The 54-year-old businessman had previously been indicted by U.S. authorities in 2019 on separate money laundering allegations connected to Venezuelan housing contracts. He was arrested in Cape Verde in 2020 and extradited to the United States in 2021 before being pardoned in late 2023 as part of a prisoner exchange between the Biden administration and Venezuela.

The latest allegations are reportedly separate from Saab's earlier pardon agreement.

Ernesto Ackerman, president of the Independent Venezuelan American Citizens Organization in South Florida, said he believes Saab could ultimately cooperate with federal investigators and potentially implicate additional Venezuelan officials.

"He built the whole system," Ackerman said. "He was the mind behind the criminal acts that they were doing together."

Ackerman also suggested recent political upheaval in Venezuela may have influenced Saab's transfer back to U.S. custody, alleging officials tied to Maduro's government may now be cooperating with American investigators.

Saab's return to the United States comes amid major political instability in Venezuela following Maduro's removal from power earlier this year. Federal prosecutors have not yet announced when Saab's next court appearance will take place.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional reporting from CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor.