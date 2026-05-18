Maduro ally Alex Saab appears in Miami Court after Venezuela deports him One of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s closest allies, Alex Saab, appeared in Miami federal court today after being deported by Venezuela. The Colombian-born businessman faces renewed U.S. criminal charges, including conspiracy to launder money, bribery, and misappropriation of funds. Saab’s attorneys offered few comments, while officials say he may be asked to testify against Maduro, who awaits trial in New York. CBS News Miami’s Ivan Taylor reports live from outside the courthouse with the latest developments.