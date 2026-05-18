Alex Saab in Miami Court: Maduro ally may testify, reveal secrets in corruption probe Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a close confidant of Venezuela’s ousted president Nicolás Maduro, appeared before a federal judge in Miami after his extradition to the U.S. Saab, accused of paying bribes and orchestrating corrupt government contracts, could now become a key witness against Maduro and other officials. CBS News Miami’s Ivan Taylor reports live from downtown Miami with the latest courtroom updates and what’s at stake for Venezuela’s former leadership.