Afternoon storms across South Florida may bring heavy downpours

MIAMI - Another round of rain is expected across South Florida on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has not issued a heat advisory since the wet weather will help keep the heat indices below the criteria but it will still be hot and humid. Highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon and evening with the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding. Some storms may turn strong with isolated severe storms possible.

Minor coastal saltwater flooding will be possible again today around high tide times due to the King Tides. A coastal flood advisory is in effect through Friday afternoon.

High tides for Thursday. NEXT Weather

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no advisories or alerts for boaters navigating the Atlantic and Keys waters.

The chance of rain remains high on Friday due to plenty of moisture and a southwesterly steering flow. As a frontal boundary lingers north of South Florida, a very moist, unstable atmosphere will allow for scattered to numerous storms to develop.

Passing storms will be possible on Saturday. Some drier air will lower the chance of rain a bit on Sunday. Spotty storms may develop but the rain will not be as widespread.

Early to the middle of next week, the breeze will build out of the east, and by Wednesday our highs will be in the upper 80s.