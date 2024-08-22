Afternoon showers may bring some relief from South Florida heat

MIAMI - Thursday is forecast to be another typical South Florida hot and humid day, however, scattered afternoon showers and storms may bring some relief.

Thursday afternoon's highs will climb to the low 90s. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Broward and Miami-Dade Counties from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. because "feels like" temperatures are expected to reach up to 108 degrees.

As we heat up and the sea breeze develops, storms will fire up with the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding. The chance of rain will be highest between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

A southeast breeze develops Friday which could lead to the wet weather moving in sooner. Passing showers will likely ride in on the ocean breeze in the morning and scattered storms will develop in the afternoon. Some downpours will be possible. Highs will rise to the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the high humidity.

This weekend a tropical wave will bring more moisture and the chance of rain will increase with the potential for storms on Saturday and Sunday. It will not be as hot due to the onshore breeze, the wet weather and the clouds expected. Highs will be a little below normal. Saturday will see the upper 80s while Sunday the forecast high is 90 degrees. Miami's average high for this time of year is 91 degrees.